Wall Street Analyst Upgrade JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. What else is Wall St. saying

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] closed the trading session at $43.17 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.80, while the highest price level was $44.20. The company report on December 9, 2021 that JinkoSolar Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the shareholders passed the following resolutions approving:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The re-election of Mr. Xianhua Li as a director of the Company;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.22 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, JKS reached to a volume of 882483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $49.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on JKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.12.

JKS stock trade performance evaluation

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, JKS shares dropped by -25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.13, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.70 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $1,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 29.07%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $924 million, or 53.10% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 3,598,159, which is approximately 49.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,337,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.9 million in JKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.66 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly -0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 2,468,559 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,438,286 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 16,504,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,411,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,125 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 548,352 shares during the same period.