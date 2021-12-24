Wall Street Analyst Resumed Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] slipped around -0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.41 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Ditch the Last-Minute Gift Cards This Year: Groupon’s First-Ever ‘Groupon Day’ on December 17 Offers One-of-a-Kind Local Experiences, Including a Private Cooking Class with Martha Stewart.

Groupon wants to help consumers connect and gift memories through local experiences this holiday season AND avoid supply chain and shipping woes.

Exclusive experiences include private cooking lessons with Martha Stewart, a beauty tutorial and session with celebrity makeup artist, Makeup by Ariel, a tattoo session with famed artist Chris Garver and more.

Groupon Inc. stock is now -33.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRPN Stock saw the intraday high of $25.90 and lowest of $25.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.69, which means current price is +33.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, GRPN reached a trading volume of 643987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $30.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on GRPN stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GRPN shares from 23 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.05.

How has GRPN stock performed recently?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.81. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 24.16 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.35.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 519.06. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 298.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$69,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $507 million, or 68.30% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,783,500, which is approximately 103.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,307,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.63 million in GRPN stocks shares; and PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $43.1 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 136.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 5,266,572 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 6,427,640 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 8,249,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,944,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,078 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,383,695 shares during the same period.