Wall Street Analyst Initiated Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] price surged by 4.75 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Nextdoor to participate in UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference is a three-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors.

A webcast of the virtual event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for a period of time following the event.

A sum of 700893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.07M shares. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $8.82 and dropped to a low of $8.25 until finishing in the latest session at $8.82.

The one-year KIND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

KIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.82. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] Insider Position Details

42 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 23,952,133 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 25,585,609 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,933,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,603,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,372,838 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 19,569,431 shares during the same period.