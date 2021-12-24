Wall Street Analyst Initiated AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] gained 2.91% on the last trading session, reaching $15.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that AvidXchange to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Michael Praeger, and Chief Financial Officer, Joel Wilhite, will present virtually at the UBS Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. represents 198.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. AVDX stock price has been found in the range of $15.01 to $16.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 641961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.61.

Trading performance analysis for AVDX stock

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 15.59 for the last single week of trading.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.