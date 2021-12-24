UserTesting Inc. [USER] Revenue clocked in at $134.30 million, down -41.76% YTD: What’s Next?

UserTesting Inc. [NYSE: USER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.33%.

The one-year UserTesting Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.31.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 139.77 million shares outstanding and 93.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 823.91K shares, USER stock reached a trading volume of 644723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UserTesting Inc. [USER]:

William Blair have made an estimate for UserTesting Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for UserTesting Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on USER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UserTesting Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for USER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49.

USER Stock Performance Analysis:

UserTesting Inc. [USER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.03 for UserTesting Inc. [USER]. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into UserTesting Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UserTesting Inc. [USER] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.24 and a Gross Margin at +70.77. UserTesting Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.25.

Return on Total Capital for USER is now -124.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.UserTesting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.