U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Is Currently -2.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] loss -2.40% or -0.03 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 661379 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces New Contract with Callon Petroleum.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a contract to provide electric pressure pumping services for the operating subsidiaries of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon”) in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale for up to three years.

“We are excited to support Callon’s long-term completion program and build off of our shared success from the field trial earlier this year where Callon eliminated 270,000 gallons of diesel fuel needs, reduced greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, and delivered over 160 frac stages in a safe and efficient manner,” said Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and CEO. “Callon is a premier E&P operator, and the decision to contract an all-electric Clean Fleet as part of their completion program demonstrates Callon’s commitment to environmental stewardship, safety and efficiency. We look forward to delivering best-in-class performance, GHG emissions reductions and industry-leading fuel cost savings.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.28, the shares rose to $1.28 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USWS points out that the company has recorded -67.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, USWS reached to a volume of 661379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for USWS stock

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, USWS shares dropped by -32.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.09 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0172, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9381 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $22 million, or 21.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: TCW GROUP INC with ownership of 10,757,037, which is approximately 276.35% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P., holding 5,656,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.72 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 12.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 8,068,550 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 700,113 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,368,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,137,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,972 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 411,122 shares during the same period.