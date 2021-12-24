Tuya Inc. [TUYA] is -74.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] gained 5.44% or 0.33 points to close at $6.40 with a heavy trading volume of 835033 shares. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL).

It opened the trading session at $6.07, the shares rose to $6.40 and dropped to $5.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUYA points out that the company has recorded -73.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, TUYA reached to a volume of 835033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $13.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for TUYA stock

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, TUYA shares gained by 28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 10,552,353 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 15,133,605 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,739,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,425,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,232 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 6,938,153 shares during the same period.