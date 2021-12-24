TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Stock trading around $15.68 per share: What’s Next?

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 2.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.68. The company report on December 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors TPI Composites, Inc. – TPIC.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TPIC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether TPI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 859645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TPI Composites Inc. stands at 6.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for TPIC stock reached $566.99 million, with 37.05 million shares outstanding and 35.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 977.83K shares, TPIC reached a trading volume of 859645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $50 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $36, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TPIC stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TPIC shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

How has TPIC stock performed recently?

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 39.11 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]

There are presently around $504 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,645,185, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 2.12% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,470,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.74 million in TPIC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.1 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 4,658,732 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,585,883 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 22,911,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,156,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 834,840 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 960,901 shares during the same period.