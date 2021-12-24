The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain 27.72% so far this year. What now?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.78%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company Sends Its First Orders of A88CBD™ FreshCap™ Powered by Vessl® to Multiple Distributors.

The A88CBD FreshCap Powered by Vessl Will Be Available to Thousands of Stores Across a Dozen States.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is sending the first orders for its brand-new A88CBD™ FreshCap™ powered by Vessl® to three distributors—DPI Rocky Mountain (DPI), Mahaska, and BettermentRS. These distributors will make the product available to thousands of retail clients in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Over the last 12 months, WTER stock rose by 20.56%. The one-year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.14. The average equity rating for WTER stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $124.79 million, with 93.67 million shares outstanding and 89.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, WTER stock reached a trading volume of 665018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

WTER Stock Performance Analysis:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4482, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4575 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 10.30% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,414,448, which is approximately 7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,950,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in WTER stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $1.94 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly -0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 3,823,649 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 264,147 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,718,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,806,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,896,507 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 46,186 shares during the same period.