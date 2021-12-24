Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] moved up 0.81: Why It’s Important

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on October 27, 2021 that 3Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A..

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q21.

Fixed revenue back to growth and best mobile service revenue annual increase in 6 years, combined with net profit growing 8.5%.

A sum of 641598 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares reached a high of $8.775 and dropped to a low of $8.665 until finishing in the latest session at $8.76.

The one-year VIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for VIV stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, VIV shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonica Brasil S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.06.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] managed to generate an average of $145,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 3.20%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,169 million, or 8.40% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 87,475,352, which is approximately 2.14% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,930,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.43 million in VIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.85 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 12.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 6,748,374 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,087,066 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 121,583,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,419,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,298 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,781,204 shares during the same period.