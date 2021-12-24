TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] Is Currently 1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] closed the trading session at $158.45 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $157.12, while the highest price level was $159.43. The company report on December 10, 2021 that TE Connectivity’s board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $2.24 per share.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a recommendation to increase the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.50 to $0.56 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2022, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company’s dividend from the annual rate of $2.00 per share to $2.24 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 9, 2022.

About TE ConnectivityTE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.87 percent and weekly performance of -1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, TEL reached to a volume of 632347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $166.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $135, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TEL stock trade performance evaluation

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.85, while it was recorded at 156.30 for the last single week of trading, and 142.87 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.70. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.73. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of $25,337 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 11.00%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,934 million, or 94.50% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,335,093, which is approximately -0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,166,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in TEL stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.83 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly -5.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 11,142,321 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 10,711,270 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 280,662,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,516,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,798 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 837,615 shares during the same period.