SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] Is Currently 4.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SuRo Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: SSSS] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $13.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2021 that SuRo Capital Corp. Declares $0.75 Per Share Cash Dividend.

Over $210 Million in Total 2021 Declared Dividends or $8.00 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per share payable on January 14, 2022 to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid in cash.

SuRo Capital Corp. represents 27.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $387.68 million with the latest information. SSSS stock price has been found in the range of $13.06 to $13.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 415.02K shares, SSSS reached a trading volume of 850510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSSS shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for SuRo Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuRo Capital Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSSS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60.

Trading performance analysis for SSSS stock

SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.31. With this latest performance, SSSS shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +425.01 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. SuRo Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +412.46.

Return on Total Capital for SSSS is now 26.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.47. Additionally, SSSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] managed to generate an average of $10,762,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS]

There are presently around $106 million, or 28.60% of SSSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSSS stocks are: BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP with ownership of 767,045, which is approximately 5.16% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, holding 733,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.88 million in SSSS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.79 million in SSSS stock with ownership of nearly 20.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuRo Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in SuRo Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:SSSS] by around 882,755 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,091,909 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,910,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,884,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSSS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,909 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 102,620 shares during the same period.