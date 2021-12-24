Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] gain 35.26% so far this year. What now?

Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE: SUI] loss -0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $205.52 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Monday, February 21, 2022, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Sun Communities Inc. represents 115.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.82 billion with the latest information. SUI stock price has been found in the range of $202.595 to $207.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 666.10K shares, SUI reached a trading volume of 633583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUI shares is $227.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sun Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on SUI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Communities Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SUI stock

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, SUI shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.13, while it was recorded at 202.03 for the last single week of trading, and 182.28 for the last 200 days.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Sun Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.36.

Return on Total Capital for SUI is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.60. Additionally, SUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] managed to generate an average of $26,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Communities Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]

There are presently around $22,421 million, or 95.80% of SUI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,056,841, which is approximately 3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,685,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in SUI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.17 billion in SUI stock with ownership of nearly -37.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE:SUI] by around 6,305,030 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 8,314,556 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 94,475,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,094,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,095 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 731,577 shares during the same period.