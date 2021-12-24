Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] moved up 4.39: Why It’s Important

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] price surged by 4.39 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Improved Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results.

Positive Income from Operations, Net Income and Basic EPS in Q3.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced its Fiscal 2021 third quarter and nine-month financial results for the period ended October 2, 2021.

A sum of 779651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 596.47K shares. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.9771 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

The one-year STAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.5. The average equity rating for STAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAF shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

STAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.37. With this latest performance, STAF shares dropped by -18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4316, while it was recorded at 0.9336 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8447 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.84 and a Gross Margin at +15.50. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.65.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now -9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -106.68. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,113, which is approximately 41.81% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 85.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 71,698 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 879,820 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 682,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 865,749 shares during the same period.