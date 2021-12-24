Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] Stock trading around $17.55 per share: What’s Next?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.72%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc./.

In the news release, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results, issued 02-Dec-2021 by Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the fourth paragraph, last sentence, the date should read “January 3rd” rather than “January 4th” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended October 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Over the last 12 months, SWBI stock dropped by -3.04%. The one-year Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.6. The average equity rating for SWBI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $847.66 million, with 48.15 million shares outstanding and 46.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SWBI stock reached a trading volume of 632931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWBI shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30.50, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SWBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

SWBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, SWBI shares dropped by -22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.88, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.00.

Return on Total Capital for SWBI is now 72.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 41.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.82. Additionally, SWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] managed to generate an average of $108,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SWBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $495 million, or 60.50% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,713,331, which is approximately -10.65% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,521,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.8 million in SWBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.95 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -7.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 3,980,315 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 6,235,139 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 17,976,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,191,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,491 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,120 shares during the same period.