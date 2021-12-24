Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] moved down -3.73: Why It’s Important

Sierra Metals Inc. [AMEX: SMTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.01%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Sierra Metals Reports Q3 2021 Consolidated Financial Results and Provides Revised EBITDA Guidance For 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL NOVEMBER 9, 2021, AT 10:30 AM (EST).

Over the last 12 months, SMTS stock dropped by -58.52%. The average equity rating for SMTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.82 million, with 163.43 million shares outstanding and 107.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 942.40K shares, SMTS stock reached a trading volume of 638362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sierra Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SMTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Metals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

SMTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, SMTS shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6532, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5659 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sierra Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +31.84. Sierra Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.61.

Return on Total Capital for SMTS is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.98. Additionally, SMTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] managed to generate an average of $23,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.