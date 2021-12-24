Robert W. Baird lifts Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.25%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Portillo’s Announces Appointment of Paulette Dodson to Board of Directors.

Seasoned legal executive to provide strategic guidance to fast-casual restaurant concept.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, today announced the appointment of Paulette Dodson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Alight Solutions, to the Portillo’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The one-year Portillo’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.8.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.73 billion, with 71.23 million shares outstanding and 33.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, PTLO stock reached a trading volume of 754993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Portillo’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Portillo’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31.

PTLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Portillo’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Portillo’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.