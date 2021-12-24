Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock Resumed by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $100

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $56.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that REVOLVE Launches Brand Ambassador Program Leveraging in-House, Proprietary Technology.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announces the launch of its innovative Brand Ambassador program, opening up a broad, community-driven extension of its robust influencer marketing strategy, and establishing what’s next in the social commerce arena for digitally native retailers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The initiative harnesses the combined influence of REVOLVE’s community, empowering everyday customers to operate as influencers, and get rewarded as they engage with their favorite brands and products. The program offers commissions, and exclusive incentives including early access to new brands, participation in #REVOLVEAroundtheWorld trips, and access to events including REVOLVE Festival.

Revolve Group Inc. represents 72.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.92 billion with the latest information. RVLV stock price has been found in the range of $54.295 to $56.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 870.43K shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 627160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $81.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $80, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RVLV shares from 61 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 61.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for RVLV stock

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -30.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.46, while it was recorded at 55.56 for the last single week of trading, and 62.23 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 26.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $2,153 million, or 98.79% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,704,256, which is approximately 6.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,844,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.79 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $184.85 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 23.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 5,837,838 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 3,762,526 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,581,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,181,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,519,183 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 720,798 shares during the same period.