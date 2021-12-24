Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] Stock trading around $7.97 per share: What’s Next?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] loss -4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Quotient Expands Media Network at Point of Purchase Through a Partnership With Redbox.

Advertisers can buy inventory on approximately 40,000 Redbox kiosks as well as over 2,000 large display screens on top of select kiosks.

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX) that expands its media network. Through this partnership, Quotient’s media network will begin offering advertisers access to approximately 40,000 Redbox kiosks as well as over 2,000 large display screens on the top of select kiosks.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. represents 17.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $392.36 million with the latest information. RDBX stock price has been found in the range of $7.69 to $8.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RDBX reached a trading volume of 700528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RDBX stock

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.76. With this latest performance, RDBX shares dropped by -36.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] managed to generate an average of $1,048,715 per employee.Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]

There are presently around $104 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,664,006, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 6.72% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 1,190,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in RDBX stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.63 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 69.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 2,628,167 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,439,131 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,000,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,068,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 896,683 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,941 shares during the same period.