Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] is -24.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.44%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Red Cat Holdings Awarded Customs and Border Protection Contract Worth up to $90 Million over Five Years.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, today announced that its subsidiary Teal Drones has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, multiple award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the United States Customs and Border Protection as one of five contractors. The BPA has an estimated value of $90 million in total over a 5-year ordering period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Through the BPA, Department of Homeland Security agencies can place orders for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The drones will provide supplemental airborne reconnaissance, surveillance, and tracking capability to enhance situational awareness for field commanders and agents in areas that lack nearby traditional surveillance systems or available manned air support.

Over the last 12 months, RCAT stock rose by 72.73%. The one-year Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.5. The average equity rating for RCAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.76 million, with 34.07 million shares outstanding and 31.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, RCAT stock reached a trading volume of 39310001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.54 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.75.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -96.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -389.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$945,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 17.80% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,359,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 567,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in RCAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.0 million in RCAT stock with ownership of nearly 1315.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Cat Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RCAT] by around 3,368,401 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 484,256 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 311,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,540,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCAT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,734,303 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 484,256 shares during the same period.