Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] stock Downgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $35

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on December 23, 2021 that ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – RETA.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 18, 2022.

A sum of 820511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 694.98K shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $28.50 and dropped to a low of $27.25 until finishing in the latest session at $28.06.

The one-year RETA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.72. The average equity rating for RETA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $110 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $236, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.99.

RETA Stock Performance Analysis:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, RETA shares dropped by -68.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.19 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.94, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading, and 105.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2509.42. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2747.00.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -31.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.44. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$907,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $751 million, or 85.90% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,243,272, which is approximately -1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 4.89% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,438,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.49 million in RETA stocks shares; and CPMG INC, currently with $81.29 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 1,781,505 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 1,939,018 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 23,040,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,760,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,233 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 853,471 shares during the same period.