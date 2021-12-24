RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] – find out why.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] gained 2.01% or 0.1 points to close at $5.07 with a heavy trading volume of 639812 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Amneal to Virtually Participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) today announced that Chirag Patel, Amneal’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for 30 days following the event.

It opened the trading session at $4.96, the shares rose to $5.13 and dropped to $4.935, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRX points out that the company has recorded -5.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 824.74K shares, AMRX reached to a volume of 639812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $4 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRX stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMRX shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.88. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMRX is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 971.12. Additionally, AMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 952.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] managed to generate an average of $15,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -12.10%.

There are presently around $516 million, or 69.20% of AMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 21,521,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 16,213,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.2 million in AMRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.09 million in AMRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX] by around 5,969,664 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,305,984 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 90,552,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,828,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,214 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 639,716 shares during the same period.