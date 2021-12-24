RBC Capital Mkts lifts Trio-Tech International [TRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trio-Tech International [AMEX: TRT] closed the trading session at $12.54 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.86, while the highest price level was $13.35. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Trio-Tech signs Joint Venture Agreement to Provide Burn-In and Systems Level Testing.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced that it has signed a Joint Venture agreement with a Chinese company located in Suzhou, China; with expertise in System Level Testing (SLT). The new joint venture company will provide testing and burn-in services for a variety of semiconductor components with applications in computing and automotive electronics. Trio-Tech and the other party to the joint venture agreement are currently in the process of establishing the new joint venture company.

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s CEO, said “This new joint venture will operate a facility, only a few miles from our operations in Suzhou, China, with a team that has advanced expertise in burn-in testing and SLT for advanced semiconductor products and assemblies. The technical expertise and influence of the Chinese company, coupled with our experience in the burn-in industry, will create a significant competitive advantage in providing SLT and burn-in testing services for integrated semiconductor assemblies in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry. We expect this joint venture to enhance the future growth of Trio-Tech.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 216.55 percent and weekly performance of 39.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 142.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 194.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 669.97K shares, TRT reached to a volume of 706205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trio-Tech International [TRT]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Trio-Tech International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2008.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio-Tech International is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

TRT stock trade performance evaluation

Trio-Tech International [TRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.49. With this latest performance, TRT shares gained by 41.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Trio-Tech International [TRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Trio-Tech International [TRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trio-Tech International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Trio-Tech International [TRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.00% of TRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 258,829, which is approximately 1.291% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 97,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in TRT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.77 million in TRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Trio-Tech International [AMEX:TRT] by around 4,091 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 205,852 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 331,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 791 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 184,596 shares during the same period.