Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $158

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] loss -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $167.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Quest Diagnostics Earns Gold Status in American Heart Association’s 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has achieved Gold status in the American Heart Association’s 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index, ranking the company’s workplace health initiative among the best in the nation. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Quest has earned this distinction.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In 2021, more than 450 organizations nationwide completed the Index assessment, which evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company’s workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company’s aggregate employee heart health. Quest Diagnostics focuses its employee population health strategy on enhancing the experience of care, improving population health and reducing per capita healthcare costs. Quest’s award-winning program, HealthyQuest, provides the company’s more than 60,000 participating employees and family members with laboratory and biometric screening and care connection services to improve their health and save money.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated represents 123.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.49 billion with the latest information. DGX stock price has been found in the range of $166.18 to $168.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DGX reached a trading volume of 757859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $164.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DGX stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.19, while it was recorded at 168.92 for the last single week of trading, and 141.29 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +38.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for DGX is now 18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.13. Additionally, DGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] managed to generate an average of $29,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -7.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

There are presently around $18,858 million, or 93.70% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,285,501, which is approximately -5.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,625,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in DGX stock with ownership of nearly -1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 8,097,534 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 11,042,338 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 93,751,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,891,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,259 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 746,333 shares during the same period.