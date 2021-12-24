PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] Is Currently 4.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 4.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.16. The company report on December 17, 2021 that PURECYCLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PureCycle on May 11, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PureCycle have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle’s financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 726555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PureCycle Technologies Inc. stands at 8.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for PCT stock reached $1.34 billion, with 131.68 million shares outstanding and 80.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 726555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.08, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $525 million, or 41.60% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 17,787,099, which is approximately 2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,203,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.03 million in PCT stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $44.45 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly 58.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 7,072,171 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,119,729 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 42,478,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,670,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,360 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 626,428 shares during the same period.