Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] Is Currently 2.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 2.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.95. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Frank Hallam as President and CEO.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2021) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) announces that Frank Hallam has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective immediately, following his serving as Interim President and CEO since July 2021.

Mr. Hallam’s appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Platinum Group. Diana Walters, Chair of the Board commented, “Frank has led the Company well over a four-month transitionary period and the Board is confident that he will continue to provide the leadership and expertise required to guide the Company through the challenges and opportunities ahead as we advance development of the Company’s world class Waterberg Project.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 792036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.44%.

The market cap for PLG stock reached $152.59 million, with 74.64 million shares outstanding and 58.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 976.22K shares, PLG reached a trading volume of 792036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, PLG shares dropped by -21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3544, while it was recorded at 1.8980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1941 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $30 million, or 27.40% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 9,066,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,369,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in PLG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $1.72 million in PLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX:PLG] by around 2,935,644 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 6,078,066 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,155,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,169,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,816 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 6,069,717 shares during the same period.