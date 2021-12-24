PagerDuty Inc. [PD] moved down -1.47: Why It’s Important

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.17 during the day while it closed the day at $36.15. The company report on December 7, 2021 that PagerDuty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Third quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $72 million.

Third quarter GAAP operating loss of $24.8 million, non-GAAP operating loss of $5.0 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock has also gained 9.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PD stock has declined by -22.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.86% and lost -13.31% year-on date.

The market cap for PD stock reached $2.93 billion, with 85.09 million shares outstanding and 72.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 640135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $54.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $50 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PD stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PD shares from 59 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.81. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.71, while it was recorded at 35.81 for the last single week of trading, and 40.62 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.90 and a Gross Margin at +80.12. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, PD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$87,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,800 million, or 86.10% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,996,968, which is approximately 16.33% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,629,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.97 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $235.63 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 3.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 11,384,909 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 15,158,706 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 50,914,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,458,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,026,552 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 610,242 shares during the same period.