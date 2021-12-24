OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] Revenue clocked in at $233.00 million, down -12.61% YTD: What’s Next?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] loss -2.73% or -0.26 points to close at $9.25 with a heavy trading volume of 631850 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that OraSure Technologies Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Date.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The record date for the Meeting will be March 27, 2022. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting, or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting. This will be a completely virtual meeting, conducted as a live webcast. Further details regarding the Meeting will be provided at a later date.

It opened the trading session at $9.2006, the shares rose to $9.41 and dropped to $9.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSUR points out that the company has recorded -3.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 868.57K shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 631850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for OSUR stock

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, OSUR shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now -1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.54. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of -$26,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $644 million, or 95.00% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,732,954, which is approximately -2.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,410,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.05 million in OSUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.05 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 6,701,703 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,472,732 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 58,398,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,572,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,951,161 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,081,096 shares during the same period.