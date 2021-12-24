Oppenheimer lifts Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDE] traded at a high on 12/23/21, posting a 2.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.25. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Blade Air Mobility Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results.

Fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2021 revenues up 144% to $20.3 million versus prior year 2020 period and 28% higher versus pre-covid quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Full fiscal-year ended September 30, 2021 revenues of $50.5 million, up 116% versus fiscal year 2020 and 62% higher versus the pre-covid fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 643512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blade Air Mobility Inc. stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for BLDE stock reached $663.13 million, with 71.69 million shares outstanding and 58.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, BLDE reached a trading volume of 643512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDE shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blade Air Mobility Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

How has BLDE stock performed recently?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, BLDE shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BLDE is now -0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] managed to generate an average of -$10,507,266 per employee.Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Insider trade positions for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]

There are presently around $253 million, or 56.40% of BLDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDE stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,876,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,897,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.55 million in BLDE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $30.13 million in BLDE stock with ownership of nearly 97.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDE] by around 6,318,935 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,389,512 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,591,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,299,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 951,437 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,457,138 shares during the same period.