Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] moved down -18.62: Why It’s Important

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [AMEX: NES] price plunged by -18.62 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on December 14, 2021 that NUVERRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NES and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR).

A sum of 727668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $2.38 and dropped to a low of $1.99 until finishing in the latest session at $2.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NES Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, NES shares gained by 25.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.98 and a Gross Margin at -5.79. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.03.

Return on Total Capital for NES is now -13.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.06. Additionally, NES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] managed to generate an average of -$85,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. go to -0.39%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [NES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 91.50% of NES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NES stocks are: ASCRIBE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 7,021,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 6,626,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 million in NES stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $0.49 million in NES stock with ownership of nearly 16.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. [AMEX:NES] by around 68,987 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 36,717 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,156,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,262,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,853 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 8,910 shares during the same period.