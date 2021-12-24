Niu Technologies [NIU] fell -43.03% so far this year. What now?

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.98 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— Third Quarter Total Volume of e-scooter sales up 58.3% year over year.

— Third Quarter Revenues of RMB 1,226.4 million, up 37.1% year over year.

Niu Technologies stock is now -43.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIU Stock saw the intraday high of $16.165 and lowest of $15.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.38, which means current price is +10.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 646.42K shares, NIU reached a trading volume of 785495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Niu Technologies [NIU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $46, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NIU stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NIU shares from 23.50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

How has NIU stock performed recently?

Niu Technologies [NIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, NIU shares dropped by -21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.24 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 15.59 for the last single week of trading, and 28.35 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for NIU is now 13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.12. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Niu Technologies [NIU] managed to generate an average of $39,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Niu Technologies [NIU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 6.25%.

Insider trade positions for Niu Technologies [NIU]

There are presently around $466 million, or 40.70% of NIU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,854,054, which is approximately 48.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 2,934,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.89 million in NIU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $46.89 million in NIU stock with ownership of nearly 54.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 8,138,448 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,063,741 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,980,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,182,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,673 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 401,140 shares during the same period.