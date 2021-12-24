Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] moved down -1.90: Why It’s Important

Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ: NVCN] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.51, while the highest price level was $0.5298. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.41 percent and weekly performance of -12.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 399.24K shares, NVCN reached to a volume of 662274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Neovasc Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Neovasc Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neovasc Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

NVCN stock trade performance evaluation

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, NVCN shares dropped by -27.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.91 for Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7012, while it was recorded at 0.5336 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8350 for the last 200 days.

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1782.18 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Neovasc Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1466.01.

Return on Total Capital for NVCN is now -623.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,401.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.78. Additionally, NVCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] managed to generate an average of -$542,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Neovasc Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.31% of NVCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCN stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 721,104, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.93% of the total institutional ownership; U.S. CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NVCN stocks shares; and USCA RIA LLC, currently with $0.15 million in NVCN stock with ownership of nearly 108.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neovasc Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ:NVCN] by around 557,981 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 286,127 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 904,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,749,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,811 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 278,856 shares during the same period.