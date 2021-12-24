Needham slashes price target on Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] – find out why.

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] jumped around 3.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $162.87 at the close of the session, up 2.43%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that PayPal Powers Pay Later Offerings for Wix Merchants This Holiday Season.

U.S.-based Wix eCommerce merchants can now inform consumers that PayPal Pay in 4 is available to use when browsing and checking out.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) merchants can offer PayPal Pay in 4* and PayPal Credit** through a dedicated Pay Later checkout button, as well as present Pay in 4 messaging earlier in the shopping journey. With many businesses expressing optimism this holiday season, PayPal Pay Later solutions provide Wix eCommerce merchants in the U.S. with another way to help maximize this all-important time of year.

Wix.com Ltd. stock is now -34.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WIX Stock saw the intraday high of $164.10 and lowest of $155.696 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 362.07, which means current price is +22.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 802.64K shares, WIX reached a trading volume of 886402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $250.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $210, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 9.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIX in the course of the last twelve months was 196.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WIX stock performed recently?

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, WIX shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.32, while it was recorded at 153.86 for the last single week of trading, and 239.34 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.96 and a Gross Margin at +68.07. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.70.

Return on Total Capital for WIX is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.56. Additionally, WIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] managed to generate an average of -$35,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

There are presently around $8,365 million, or 93.10% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,855,426, which is approximately -2.14% of the company’s market cap and around 2.97% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 3,689,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.98 million in WIX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $572.45 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 36.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 5,771,907 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 6,048,418 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 39,537,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,358,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,158 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,565 shares during the same period.