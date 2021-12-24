Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT] is -44.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: NAUT] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $6.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Nautilus and Abcam Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Exploration of the Proteome.

As an element of Nautilus’ overall reagent development and sourcing strategy, the partnership aims to accelerate research and development, and provide customers with access to Abcam’s antibody development technology and expertise.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, and Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences research tools, today announced a strategic development and supply partnership.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. represents 124.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $749.99 million with the latest information. NAUT stock price has been found in the range of $5.7501 to $6.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 436.70K shares, NAUT reached a trading volume of 790197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAUT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NAUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for NAUT stock

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.08. With this latest performance, NAUT shares gained by 31.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 83.70 and a Current Ratio set at 83.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NAUT]

There are presently around $247 million, or 47.30% of NAUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAUT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,911,151, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,020,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.37 million in NAUT stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $14.72 million in NAUT stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:NAUT] by around 4,802,028 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,858,256 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 33,311,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,971,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAUT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,124 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 525,965 shares during the same period.