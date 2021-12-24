Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Revenue clocked in at $93.20 million, down -57.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.05 during the day while it closed the day at $5.86. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Mullen and Dürr Announce Partnership for Upcoming EV Manufacturing Footprint.

Dürr is a leading global company specializing in vehicle production systems including paint and final assembly technology.

Dürr will be supporting Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) with full integration for vehicle assembly and complete paint shop technologies.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also gained 10.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has declined by -35.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.71% and lost -57.99% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $118.84 million, with 5.97 million shares outstanding and 2.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.27K shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 640914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -32.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.70% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 206,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 193,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in MULN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.89 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 350,171 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 2,445 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 464,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,418 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180 shares during the same period.