Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] is 1.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MFG] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.59 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Mizuho Americas Hires Vikram Malhotra as Senior Analyst, Co-Head of US REITs Equity Research.

Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Vikram Malhotra as Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst and Co-Head of US REITs research alongside Haendel St. Juste, Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst.

REITs is a focus sector for Mizuho globally and includes James Esposito, Managing Director, Head of US REITs trading, based in New York, and Japan REITs analyst, Yosuke Ohata, who ranked third in the 2021 Nikkei Veritas survey. Malhotra will be based in New York and report to Managing Director and Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFG stock has declined by -10.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.30% and gained 1.57% year-on date.

The market cap for MFG stock reached $32.83 billion, with 12.68 billion shares outstanding and 12.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.91K shares, MFG reached a trading volume of 629249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00.

MFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, MFG shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.52.

Return on Total Capital for MFG is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 458.37. Additionally, MFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] managed to generate an average of $8,643,838 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. go to 1.80%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MFG] by around 5,061,121 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,361,949 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 41,015,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,438,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,392 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 350,756 shares during the same period.