Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 86.38M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.56 during the day while it closed the day at $2.49. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of Battery Graphite.

125-250 metric tons CSPG expected to be delivered in 2023.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: American: WWR) (“Westwater Resources” or the “Company”), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to sell 125-250 metric tons of Coated Spherical Purified Graphite (CSPG) for lithium-ion batteries in 2023 with an option on an additional 16,000 metric tons for delivery in 2025 , all subject to customary conditions and quality and packaging specifications, which can be expected to be included in a future definitive agreement. These deliveries are expected to be made from Westwater’s planned Coosa Graphite Project and are subject to the execution of definitive agreements that are expected to be negotiated over the coming months.

Westwater Resources Inc. stock has also gained 3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WWR stock has declined by -29.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.93% and lost -49.49% year-on date.

The market cap for WWR stock reached $86.38 million, with 34.33 million shares outstanding and 31.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 928.88K shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 620210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

WWR stock trade performance evaluation

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$1,264,727 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.70 and a Current Ratio set at 20.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.80% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,327,258, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 481,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in WWR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.92 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly -45.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 382,497 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 769,178 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,286,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,438,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,584 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 168,698 shares during the same period.