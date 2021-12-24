Market cap of Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] reaches 34.84B – now what?

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Waste Connections Announces 12.2% Increase In Quarterly Dividend.

– Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common shares, and approved a 12.2% increase in the dividend. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases to $0.23 U.S. per common share of the Company from $0.205 U.S. per common share of the Company, will be paid on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 9, 2021. The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in U.S. depositary DTC will receive payment of their dividends in U.S. dollars. Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in Canadian depositary CDS will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada’s daily average exchange rate on November 9, 2021. Shareholders of Waste Connections who hold their shares in direct registration with Computershare, the Company’s transfer agent, will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars if they are residents of Canada, as reflected in Waste Connections’ shareholders register, and will receive their dividend payments in U.S. dollars if they are not residents of Canada, including if they are residents of the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, WCN stock rose by 30.58%. The one-year Waste Connections Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.26. The average equity rating for WCN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.84 billion, with 260.55 million shares outstanding and 259.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.22K shares, WCN stock reached a trading volume of 640887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $139.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $108, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.76, while it was recorded at 130.12 for the last single week of trading, and 124.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Connections Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +26.02. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.76.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 7.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.61. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] managed to generate an average of $14,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WCN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 10.00%.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,635 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,600,779, which is approximately -6.349% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,146,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in WCN stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.51 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 17,063,471 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 7,090,446 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 200,032,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,186,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,445,211 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,183 shares during the same period.