Market cap of Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] reaches 569.27M – now what?

Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ: RENT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results.

Active Subscribers up 78% year-over-year, at 87% of pre-COVID active subscriber count Revenue grew 66% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter Gross Profit margin of 34%, up significantly from 7% in Q3 2020 Majority of rental product acquisition continues through capital-light strategies Paid down approximately one-third of pre-IPO debt balance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (NASDAQ: RENT), the world’s first and largest shared designer closet platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

The one-year Rent the Runway Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.56. The average equity rating for RENT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $569.27 million, with 62.87 million shares outstanding and 54.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, RENT stock reached a trading volume of 788196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $22.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

RENT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.72 for Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Rent the Runway Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.08 and a Gross Margin at -14.92. Rent the Runway Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.63.

Return on Total Capital for RENT is now -43.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.69. Additionally, RENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.15.

Rent the Runway Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.