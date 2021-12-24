Market cap of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] reaches 41.99B – now what?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] traded at a high on 12/22/21, posting a 2.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $152.74. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti, Inviting the Sophisticated Traveler to Experience French Polynesia.

Hotel features the Island’s Largest Pool, Multiple Restaurants and Spa.

Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from the international airport, allowing guests to quickly start their visit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3088086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $41.99 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 273.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3088086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $148.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $127 to $139. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $148 to $160, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HLT stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 159 to 169.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.23, while it was recorded at 144.32 for the last single week of trading, and 130.44 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $40,510 million, or 98.70% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,052,162, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,830,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 17,314,285 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 17,372,310 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 238,015,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,701,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,261,195 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,524,941 shares during the same period.