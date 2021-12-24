Market cap of Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] reaches 50.07M – now what?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.64 at the close of the session, down -1.82%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Greenpro Engaged World-Recognized Shariah Compliant Advisor for the Establishment of Digital Asset Exchange and NFT Marketplace.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced it had signed an Engagement Agreement with International Shariah Research Academy (“ISRA”) for the Islamic Finance development with the establishment of Digital Asset Exchange and NFT marketplace in the ASEAN region. ISRA will play a critical role in facilitating Greenpro’s clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region to align with international Shariah Compliant standard.

Greenpro signed a Public-Private Partnership (“PPP”) Investment Agreement with IHTHS Corporation back in August 2021, under the witness of BIMP-EAGA Business Council, to set up a Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone, and to fulfil BIMP-EAGA’s initiative to drive innovation-based development, and to facilitate and promote the development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance Centre.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is now -59.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRNQ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6499 and lowest of $0.6061 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.18, which means current price is +11.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, GRNQ reached a trading volume of 741797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has GRNQ stock performed recently?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares dropped by -23.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8950, while it was recorded at 0.6503 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2352 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 402,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.70% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 291,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.13 million in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly 41.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 462,434 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,945 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 453,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,648 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 65,750 shares during the same period.