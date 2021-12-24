Market cap of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] reaches 786.46M – now what?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: GNOG] loss -0.37% or -0.04 points to close at $10.69 with a heavy trading volume of 873743 shares. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Investor Alert: The M&A Firm is Announces an Investigation of the Merger of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. – GNOG.

— Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC (“M&A Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG” or the “Company”) (GNOG), relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether GNOG and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

It opened the trading session at $10.94, the shares rose to $10.94 and dropped to $10.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNOG points out that the company has recorded -17.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 615.14K shares, GNOG reached to a volume of 873743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNOG shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on GNOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25.

Trading performance analysis for GNOG stock

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, GNOG shares dropped by -15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.42 and a Gross Margin at +70.97. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] managed to generate an average of $139,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]

There are presently around $308 million, or 62.50% of GNOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNOG stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 3,399,998, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,507,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.81 million in GNOG stocks shares; and VERSOR INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $24.73 million in GNOG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:GNOG] by around 19,052,824 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,361,997 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,416,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,830,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNOG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,419,630 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 559,995 shares during the same period.