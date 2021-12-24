Market cap of Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] reaches 5.40B – now what?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.62%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Fate Therapeutics Showcases Positive Interim Phase 1 Data from FT596 Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Program for Relapsed / Refractory B-cell Lymphoma at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.

5 of 6 Patients Achieve Objective Response, including 4 Patients with Complete Response, with Single Dose of FT596 at 900 Million Cells in Combination with Rituximab.

13 of 19 Patients Achieve Objective Response with Single Dose of FT596 at 90 Million and 300 Million Cell Dose; 10 of 11 Patients Treated with a Second FT596 Cycle Continue in Ongoing Response, with 3 Patients in Ongoing Complete Response at ≥6 Months Follow-up; Additional 2 Patients Reach 6 Months in Complete Response.

Over the last 12 months, FATE stock dropped by -36.17%. The one-year Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.85. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.40 billion, with 95.41 million shares outstanding and 93.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, FATE stock reached a trading volume of 783727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $105.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $87, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FATE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.62. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.29, while it was recorded at 62.12 for the last single week of trading, and 73.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -407.47. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -551.59.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -34.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.31. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$621,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,483 million, or 95.59% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,902,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.45 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $490.68 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 0.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 15,042,205 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 9,333,107 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 76,380,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,756,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,473,671 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,206,597 shares during the same period.