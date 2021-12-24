Market cap of Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] reaches 1.67B – now what?

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $5.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Doma Brings Machine Learning Technology to Approximately 83% of US Residential Real Estate Market.

Expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s plans to make the Doma Intelligence platform available nationwide*.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced the expansion of the Doma Intelligence platform in the States of Washington, Utah, Maine, Tennessee, and Mississippi and the Commonwealth of Kentucky bringing its total coverage of the residential real estate market in the United States to approximately 83 percent based on gross written premium. Doma customers, which include leading bank and non-bank mortgage lenders, can now offer a faster, more efficient, and more affordable closing experience for consumers.

Doma Holdings Inc. represents 245.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. DOMA stock price has been found in the range of $5.09 to $5.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 716.77K shares, DOMA reached a trading volume of 665571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for DOMA stock

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, DOMA shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DOMA is now -0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99.

An analysis of insider ownership at Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]

There are presently around $263 million, or 35.80% of DOMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMA stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 14,879,484, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 9,919,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.08 million in DOMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.97 million in DOMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOMA] by around 46,484,622 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 25,277,309 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,721,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,040,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,320,393 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 19,683,500 shares during the same period.