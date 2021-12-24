Market cap of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS] reaches 638.80M – now what?

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [NASDAQ: HEPS] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.95 at the close of the session, up 2.63%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that DEADLINE ALERT for HEPS, RECAF, TMC, and CEI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, HEPS reached a trading volume of 2489520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPS shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HEPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45.

How has HEPS stock performed recently?

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi go to -3.20%.

Insider trade positions for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [HEPS]

37 institutional holders increased their position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi [NASDAQ:HEPS] by around 60,046,537 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,046,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,046,537 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.