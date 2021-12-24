Market Analysts see Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Appoints Cross Functional Business Executive Elaine M. Yang.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced changes to its board of directors, including the appointment of Elaine M. Yang.

“We are pleased to welcome Elaine, a high caliber executive, to our board of directors,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “Elaine has deep and broad executive leadership experience, building and running cross functional departments, including business operations functions for companies with fast growth trajectories such as Genentech and Facebook, and her experience will be valuable to Zosano as we plan for success.”.

Zosano Pharma Corporation represents 115.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.48 million with the latest information. ZSAN stock price has been found in the range of $0.5225 to $0.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 715528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for ZSAN stock

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6055, while it was recorded at 0.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7981 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14624.11 and a Gross Margin at -1050.45. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14896.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -71.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.41. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$741,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.40% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,322,161, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 507,336 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,748,197 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,212,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,467,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,820 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 67,515 shares during the same period.