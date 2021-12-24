Market Analysts see Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.97 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Playtika Holding Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PLTK.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (2) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 24, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 644529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $32.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has PLTK stock performed recently?

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.97, while it was recorded at 17.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.76 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $1,477 million, or 20.10% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,212,880, which is approximately 31.669% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 10,320,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.46 million in PLTK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $146.28 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly -14.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 12,258,380 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,150,427 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 60,788,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,197,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,798,324 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,604 shares during the same period.