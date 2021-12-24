Market Analysts see Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gaining to $345. Time to buy?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $5.41. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Parker Scheduled to Present at Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 9 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference, to be held virtually on November 9, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Parker’s scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker’s investor website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

A sum of 613824 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 719.30K shares. Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares reached a high of $313.20 and dropped to a low of $306.81 until finishing in the latest session at $311.89.

The one-year PH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.59. The average equity rating for PH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $369.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $337, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PH stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PH shares from 366 to 327.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 7.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PH Stock Performance Analysis:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, PH shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.11, while it was recorded at 304.54 for the last single week of trading, and 305.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parker-Hannifin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 16.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.00. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $31,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 11.16%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,553 million, or 83.20% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,690,771, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,973,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in PH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.9 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly 5.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 10,193,467 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 11,067,318 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 83,111,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,372,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,840,050 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 860,024 shares during the same period.