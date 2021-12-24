Market Analysts see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CRV431 in the Treatment of Liver Cancer.

– New IND Expands Liver Disease Pipeline for CRV431 -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– IND Clearance Allows CRV431 to Move Directly into Phase 2 for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment -.

A sum of 656576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 778.28K shares. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.36 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.31.

The one-year HEPA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.18. The average equity rating for HEPA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

HEPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3630, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6409 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -69.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$1,565,688 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.60% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,330,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,634,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in HEPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.86 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 258,842 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,215,711 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,330,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,805,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,920 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 991,028 shares during the same period.