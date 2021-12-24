Market Analysts see Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.75 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ADNOC Drilling and Helmerich & Payne Enter Framework Agreement to Enable Growth and Unlock Efficiencies.

Strategic agreement will further streamline ADNOC Drilling’s operations, reduce costs and build shareholder value.

Framework will improve operational resilience across ADNOC Drilling’s land rig fleet and enable expansion plans.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock is now 6.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HP Stock saw the intraday high of $25.26 and lowest of $24.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.26, which means current price is +18.25% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, HP reached a trading volume of 845621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $30.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20.

How has HP stock performed recently?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.53, while it was recorded at 24.16 for the last single week of trading, and 28.77 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.52 and a Gross Margin at -12.60. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.80.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now -8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.21. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

Insider trade positions for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 91.40% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,196,735, which is approximately -3.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,721,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.11 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $204.37 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 3,944,614 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 6,570,004 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 86,424,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,939,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,566 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,247,320 shares during the same period.